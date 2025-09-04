Nancy Cardwell announces upcoming retirement from IBMA Foundation

Nancy Cardwell, Executive Director of the IBMA Foundation, has announced her intention to retire next year from her position, effective June 30, 2026.

The Foundation is a tax-exempt, tax-deductible organization that seeks to build a brighter future for bluegrass music by matching donors with programs that support bluegrass music-related arts and culture, education, literary work, and historic preservation. Through several named grants and scholarships, and their own annual project grants, their work has assisted dozens of persons and organizations in this mission, distributing more than a half a million dollars since its inception in 2008.

Cardwell will have served ten years as Executive Director upon retirement, after working for two decades at the International Bluegrass Music Association, finishing as their Executive Director. During her tenure at the Foundation, its net worth has grown from $168,085 to $644,326, while also expanding their slate of two grant programs (Project Grants and Bluegrass in the Schools Mini-grants) to twelve grants, scholarships, and awards.

She says that despite these gains, there is much work left to do.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the Foundation’s progress, but this is still just the beginning of what I know can be accomplished to make the future of bluegrass music brighter. I will be cheering the board on from the sidelines, continuing to support where I can—possibly as a future committee member and definitely as a donor.

It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Foundation’s first staff member. This has been the best board I’ve ever worked with, under the leadership of Trisha Tubbs, and Fred Bartenstein before that. I fully expect the Foundation’s growth to continue, which will result in increased grants, scholarships, and programs capable of supporting the bluegrass music community in a more substantial way.”

Foundation President and Board Chair Trisha Tubbs lauds Cardwell’s exemplary service.

“Nancy has done a remarkable job for the IBMA Foundation, and played a major role in its success and growth. Her industry knowledge, contacts, and donor relationships have been invaluable, as well as her ability to collaborate with a wide range of people and organizations. We are grateful for her years of service and will greatly miss her as our Executive Director! But we wish her the very best as she enjoys her well-deserved retirement.”

Current grants and scholarships administered by the Foundation include:

Mike Auldridge Memorial Scholarship

Terry Baucom Bluegrass Education Grant

Gloria Belle Memorial Scholarship

Bill Breen Bluegrass Youth Education Fund

Fletcher Bright Memorial Grant for Young Musicians

J.D. Crowe Banjo Scholarship

Katy Daley Broadcast Media & Sound Engineering Scholarship

Sally Ann Forrester Scholarship

IBMA Bluegrass College Scholarship

Rick Lang Music Songwriter Scholarship

Neil Rosenberg Bluegrass Scholar Award

Arnold Shultz Fund

Project Grants

Bluegrass in the Schools Mini-grants

Most of these were launched with generous founding donations, and new or continuing donors may direct their contributions towards any of these awards. Annual grants are dependent on the overall size of the individual program’s total value, and its market performance as an investment. In other words, donating to a specific award that has meaning to an individual donor can increase the amount of the grants given to recipients.

Nancy says that those in the bluegrass world always come through for the Foundation’s work.

“I continue to be impressed and amazed by the creative generosity of the bluegrass music community. Many people have such a passion for bluegrass music, and gratitude for the difference it’s made in their own lives, that they want the music to continue forever. Creating a bluegrass legacy with the IBMA Foundation is definitely a great way to make sure musicians and others working in various roles in the bluegrass music world will continue to be encouraged and supported.”

Complete details about these various grants and programs, along with information about donating to the IBMA Foundation, can be found online. They can assist with everything from small, one-time gifts, to continuing donations and estate bequests.

A Search Committee has been formed to find the next Executive Director, and anyone interested in applying for the position may submit a resume online.