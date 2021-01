My Wedding Day video from Teddi & Bobby Cyrus

Pinecastle Records has released a music video for Teddi & Bobby Cyrus and their current single, My Wedding Day.

As the title suggests, it’s a love song, but with a twist. Written by Jimmy Sites and Jimmy Yeary, the song’s lyrics use the metaphor of a wedding to describe being accepted into heaven at the end of your life. With a lilting waltz tempo, Bobby and Teddi take turns singing of the glorious day when they will meet their Savior in the great beyond.

The couple is supported instrumentally by Don Rigsby on mandolin, Kenny Smith on guitar, Mark Fain on bass, and Justin Moses on fiddle, banjo, and reso-guitar. Don also co-produced the single and the upcoming full length album.

The video shoot took place at the historic Pickens Chapel in northwestern South Carolina, under the direction of the Bonfire Music Group video team of Ethan Burkhardt and Troy House. Dating back to 1840, the church later served as a mustering point for Confederate soldiers during the Civil War.

My Wedding Day is widely available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.