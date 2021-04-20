My Used To Be Blue Ridge Mountain Home from Amanda Cook

Mountain Fever Records has made quite an investment in Amanda Cook. The Florida-born singer and songwriter was signed to a seven year, five album deal with the label in 2018, a commitment rarely seen in today’s music business.

Cook has returned the favor, delivering a number of hits from her two subsequent records, and both she and her banjo picker, Carolyne Van Lierop Boone, moved from the Sunshine State to the Virginia/North Carolina region where Mountain Fever is located. Amanda now works at the studio as an engineer as well.

Three previous singles from her current project, Narrowing The Gap, have done well on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart. This week a fourth is available, My Used To Be Blue Ridge Mountain Home, one Amanda wrote with Carolyne about seeing changes over time to your home town. They are supported by Cook’s regular touring group, George Mason on fiddle, Josh Faul on bass, and Troy Boone on mandolin.

Have a listen.

My Used To Be Blue Ridge Mountain Home can be purchased now as a single wherever you stream or download music online. The full album is also available from online resellers, and on CD directly from the artist.