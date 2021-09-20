My Ship’s In A Bottle video from Steve Thomas

Skip to content
Bonfire Music has released a new single for bluegrass singer and songwriter Steve Thomas, the first from his upcoming second album with the company.
The song,
, written by Thomas with our own Terry Herd, tells a familiar tale of moonshine and prison with a bluesy grass feel. My Ship’s In A Bottle
Steve says that this one recalls his childhood growing up in moonshine country in southwestern Virginia.
“‘Cold mountain water from a hole in the ground, made the sweetest corn liquor for miles around!’ This is the part of the country that I grew up in. This is part of the culture that shaped me. I grew up with lots of friends and folks who made extra money every year this way. We are not glorifying this in this song. Indeed, it often winds up as the story is told. The subject winds up paying a dear price for short money. This is part of the bluegrass folklore of the Appalachian Mountains. I grew up in Montgomery County, Virginia right next to Franklin County, Virginia that was known as the ‘Wettest county in the Country.’
Bluegrass music has often celebrated the making of moonshine. I wrote this with my good friend Terry Herd who nailed it in this classic telling of the story of making and selling of moonshine in the Appalachian Mountains. We so hope you enjoy
My Ship’s In A Bottle.“
Thomas plays mandolin and sings the lead, supported by his touring band, Time Machine, which consists of Josh Matheny on reso-guitar and vocals, Chris Wade on banjo, Jason Owen on guitar and vocals, and Evan Winsor on bass. Guest fiddle is provided by Bronwyn Keith-Hynes of Mile Twelve.
Have a look/listen…
The single release for
My Ship’s In A Bottle is available now from popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
