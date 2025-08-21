My Runaway from Kenny & Amanda Smith

Husband-and-wife songsters Kenny & Amanda Smith also have a new single this month, highlighting Amanda’s lovely singing voice and Kenny’s award-winning guitar playing.

As always with these two, it’s a deeply thoughtful song, My Runaway, written by David Thompson, about missing your true love who has “run away” from a relationship, and hoping they come back soon.

With Amanda singing lead, Kenny is on guitar, with Cory Piatt on mandolin, Caleb Smith on banjo, and Kyle Perkins on bass. Kenny and Caleb sing harmony.

It’s a truly beautiful song, and they give it a perfect reading. Check it out.

My Runaway is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.