My Runaway from Kenny & Amanda Smith

Posted on by John Lawless

Husband-and-wife songsters Kenny & Amanda Smith also have a new single this month, highlighting Amanda’s lovely singing voice and Kenny’s award-winning guitar playing.

As always with these two, it’s a deeply thoughtful song, My Runaway, written by David Thompson, about missing your true love who has “run away” from a relationship, and hoping they come back soon.

With Amanda singing lead, Kenny is on guitar, with Cory Piatt on mandolin, Caleb Smith on banjo, and Kyle Perkins on bass. Kenny and Caleb sing harmony.

It’s a truly beautiful song, and they give it a perfect reading. Check it out.

My Runaway is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today