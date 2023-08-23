My Picasso from Edgar Loudermilk

Pinecastle Records has a new single this week for the Edgar Loudermilk Band, one written by Rick Lang and Jerry Eicher called My Picasso.

It’s the story of Picasso, surely the most notorious wild horse in modern times, whose movements around the Sand Wash Basin of Colorado were tracked by a legion of online fans. A tri-color paint, Picasso is regarded by many as perhaps the most beautiful untamed mustang ever photographed.

The song shares the legend of the wild mustang, and puts together his life in the mountains based on many sightings over the years.

Edgar sings lead and plays bass, supported by bandmates Jamey Pittman on guitar, Zack Autrey on mandolin, and Anthony Howell on banjo. Fiddle is uncredited.

Anyone who enjoys a good western number should get a kick out of this one. Check it out…

My Picasso is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.