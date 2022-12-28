My Path Was Paved By The Blood Of The Lamb from Chigger Hill Boys & Terri

Skip to content
Morning Glory Music, a division of Mountain Fever Music Group, has announced the signing of bluegrass gospel favorites The Chigger Hill Boys & Terri.
“But wait,” you may be saying, “I follow bluegrass closely, and I’m not familiar with this group? How can they be favorites?”
The answer is that the group was formed in 2001 specifically to highlight the singing and songwriting of Terri Argot Gore, and create a bluegrass sound to promote within the Southern Gospel music community. That is where the Chigger Hill Boys perform, and they have been quite successful, garnering Dove Award nominations in almost every year since their founding.
Their unique name is taken from a real spot in Burkesville, Kentucky. Admit it, you won’t forget the band name once you hear it!
In addition to Terri on lead vocals, the Chigger Hill Boys are Ricky Gore on bass, Jim Britton on banjo, Jack Kincaid on mandolin, Ethan Tollison on reso-guitar, and Justus Eddy on guitar. Founding member Mike Richards keeps a hand in the band as well, assisting with songwriting, studio production, and joining in on mandolin or guitar as needed.
A debut single is available to radio now from their first Morning Glory album, one Terri wrote called
My Path Is Paved By The Blood Of The Lamb. It was recorded with Andy Leftwich on fiddle and mandolin, and Ben Rochester on reso.
Speaking jointly, the band says of their new relationship with the label…
“We are excited about our first single on our new record label, Morning Glory Music! Everyone at Mountain Fever Music Group has been very helpful, kind, and patient as we worked on our first project with the team. We look forward to continuing to play live as God opens opportunities for us to minister in song wherever our Path may lead.”
And Terri adds…
“I hope our listeners find themselves tapping their toes along with this one!”
Have a listen…
VIDEO
My Path Is Paved By The Blood Of The Lamb will be released in January through popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now through AirPlay Direct.
