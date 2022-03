More good old traditional bluegrass is on tap this week from Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, with a new single from their upcoming album for Mountain Fever Records.

It’s a rip roarin’ number from Rich Wilbur called My, My, My which the guys take at a rapid pace in a call and response style.

Mulder, who plays mandolin, sings the lead supported by bandmates Ben Wattlington on guitar, Colton Powers on banjo, and Max Etling on bass. Max Silverstein adds fiddle on the track.

Seth tells us that he discovered this song digging through old records.

“Our new single, My, My, My, is a song we found on a old Bass Mountian Boys record. I was looking for songs for the album and heard this one, and fell in love with it right away. I brought it to the guys and we got it worked up. It’s got the drive, harmony, and fun energy that comes across well on stage with us, and we think it did in the studio too. We hope y’all have as much fun listening to it as we did recording it.”

Have a listen…

My, My, My from Seth Mulder & Midnight Run will be available on Thursday, March 31, from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the single now at AirPlay Direct.