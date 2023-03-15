My Little Flower video from Henhouse Prowlers

Chicago’s Henhouse Prowlers has a live music video for their first single with Dark Shadow Recording, a hard core barn burner called My Little Flower.

It’s one written by Prowlers mandolinist Jake Howard, who sings the lead. My Little Flower calls to mind one of the most charming and enduring songs in bluegrass history, Mother Maybelle Carter’s You Are My Flower, made popular by Flatt & Scruggs in the 1960s. Jake’s song is much faster, but you can hear the homage he is paying to the early country music founders.

The band is completed by Ben Wright on banjo, Chris Dollar on guitar, and Jon Goldfine on bass.

Ben says that this track is a perfect statement of what the band is about.

“We’re so excited to release the first song from our new album, Lead and Iron. The Prowlers have always straddled the line between traditional and progressive bluegrass, and we know Jake’s My Little Flower exemplifies that perfectly. The drive and lyrics embrace both sides of the music we love so much.”

Check it out in this live video recorded at the Hutton Hotel in Nashville, TN.

My Little Flower is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.