My Last Run drops for Henhouse Prowlers

Chicago’s Henhouse Prowlers have another example of their urban bluegrass style this week on a new single from Dark Shadow Recording.

Though they’ve been active for 17 years as a band, working an absurd number of dates, the Prowlers have really been on the upswing this past few years since showcasing as a Bluegrass Ramble at World of Bluegrass artist in 2021, and signing with Dark Shadow in 2022. Radio loves their clever songs, and audiences enjoy their energetic live shows, often winning over non-bluegrass audiences who respond to their different look and sound.

This latest cut, My Last Run, was written and sung by guitarist Chris Dollar, who says it was inspired by his first outing with the band several years back.

“My first tour with the Henhouse Prowlers took us on a six week tour overseas. It was the farthest I’d ever been from home, and the longest my wife and I had ever been apart. It still holds that record too. Wherever the gig, there is always a long stretch of highway between us which inspired this song.

Traveling is a wonderful thing we get to do, but coming home is the best feeling. My family, the endless highway, and my Bloomington home are responsible for this tune.”

Support comes from regular bandmates Ben Wright on banjo, Jon Goldfine on bass, and Jake Howard on mandolin.

My Last Run is fast moving grasser with its story of heading home to the ones you love. Have a listen…

My Last Run is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. It is also included on the Prowlers’ next full-length project, Lead and Iron, expected September 15 from Dark Shadow Recording.