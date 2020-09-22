My Last Love Letter from Rob Slusser

Independent bluegrass artist Rob Slusser has an EP of familiar standards and his original music, recorded with several of his pickin’ buddies in western Virginia.

He calls the project Drifting, with himself on banjo, Caleb Cox on guitar, Jonathan Dillon on mandolin, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, and James Cox on bass. Rob provides some vocals, with assistance from other great singers like Jesse Smathers and Mason Via.

A first single is available now, one of Slusser’s compositions called My Last Love Letter, a melancholy song about watching love die.

He tells us that he had the song written in no time.

“I wrote the tune in about 15 minutes and immediately called Mason Via. Something told me his voice would sound lovely – and he and I are some really great friends. The two of us are planning to continue to record together in the future as a band.”

My Last Love Letter and the full six song EP are available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the single via AirPlay Direct.