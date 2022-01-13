My Heart Wont Let Me Forget You from Lori King & Junction 63

Skip to content
Lori King & Junction 63 have a new single from their debut album with Turnberry Records, . Walkin’ The Blues
Hailing from Iowa, Lori likes to describe the band sound as traditional and hard-driving paired with Midwestern determination and grit. They have been a popular festival attraction in the upper midwest for several years, and they have one prior recording to their credit.
King plays bass and sings, supported by her husband, Joe, on guitar, Kevin Amburgey on mandolin, Mark Hargrove on banjo, and Kyle Murphy on fiddle.
The latest single is the album’s opening track,
My Heart Won’t Let Me Forget You, a classic from The Webster Brothers, on which Lori sings the lead. Special marks to Hargrove for his swingy, Earl Scruggs-inspired banjo playing on this track.
Lori invites everyone to check out the single in this new lyric video.
“Videos are such a great way for fans to be able to experience the song in a different way, and I love being able to share our music in different ways. I hope the added unexpected twist in the song and the ability to sing along with the lyrics, will make fans want to watch twice! I appreciate my team at Make Welcome Entertainment, who were able to create this for us. This is a catchy little tune that will get you feeling the music… guaranteed!”
My Heart Won’t Let Me Forget You, and the full Walkin’ The Blues record, are available now from Turnberry Records at popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers can get all the tracks at AirPlay Direct.
Audio CDs can be ordered
directly from the artist.
