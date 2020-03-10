My Grass Is Blue to bring Kristy Cox to Europe in May

My Grass Is Blue is an organization run by the Byrne family, dedicated to fostering the appreciation of bluegrass music in their native Ireland.

David Byrne, patriarch, has been a fan of the music since his teen years, and has successfully raised his three children with a similar fondness. The Byrnes have habitually traveled to the US in the summers to attend bluegrass festivals, and get their fill of the music they love in its natural environment. Now that the children are grown (Dave Jr, Lorraine, and Siobhán), they have jointly launched My Grass Is Blue with their father. Their aim is to bring professional bluegrass acts to Ireland so that fellow residents can gain the same familiarity with the music that the Byrnes enjoy so much.

Since founding the company in 2018, they have hosted tours for Leroy Troy, Brandon Lee Adams & Johnny Staats, Sideline, and Kristy Cox, with a new tour for Kristy set for this spring. It makes for an even more interesting international twist that Cox is an Australian bluegrass artist, now based in the US, preparing for her second overseas tour with the Byrnes.

But My Grass Is Blue is branching beyond the Emerald Isle for this run, booking Kristy for shows in Denmark, England, Belgium, The Netherlands, Czech Republic, Germany, and France as well as 6 dates in Ireland and Northern Ireland. In total, Kristy will visit 8 countries in 26 days, delivering 22 performances during that time.

Cox and her band will spend from May 6 to the 31st in Europe and the UK, with all shows and travel arrangement handled by My Grass Is Blue. It’s a very ambitious tour for the Byrnes, but they have no doubt that it will be successful, and show US artists that My Grass Is Blue is well-suited to manage both European and Irish tours should they wish to come over.

Kristy says that she is so pleased to be working with the Byrnes for this upcoming tour.

“I am extremely excited to be heading to Europe for almost a month in May. Heading over to perform in markets I have yet to visit is truly an opportunity of a lifetime. The My Grass is Blue crew have done an incredible job putting this tour together. They are amazing!”

Traveling with her will be her regular road band: David Pendley on mandolin, Brandon Lee Adams on guitar, Andrew Platt on bass, and John Duncan on fiddle.

“We will also have Belgium-based banjo player, Theirry Schoysman, from the Sons of Navarone joining us for the tour … oh and my 1 year old son, Ryman!”

Show dates on the 2020 tour include:

More information about the tour can be found at My Grass Is Blue, or the Kristy Cox site.