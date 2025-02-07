My Favorite Picture of You from Darin & Brooke

Darin & Brooke Aldridge have had quite the run with their latest album, Talk of the Town, and this latest project certainly has been the talk of the town. The album was number one on Billboard’s bluegrass charts, boasts four hit singles, and has had numerous songs featured right here on Bluegrass Today’s top weekly, monthly, and gospel charts, including holding down the number five and number eighteen spots on February’s monthly chart with A Million Memories and Price I Pay. This new single, My Favorite Picture of You, is sure to be no exception and join the ranks of classic Darin and Brooke material.

The couple wrote My Favorite Picture of You with Dennis Duff, and they’ve painted a “picture-perfect masterpiece” of how it feels to relive the most precious moments with the one you love. The little things forever frozen in time, captured in cherished photographs bring us closer to the people we share them with, whether we are looking at the pictures together or remembering the treasured times when we are far apart. Even though they’re captured in still-life, each photo dances alive in the memories of the people who live in them, and each person living in these photos has their own beloved murals of their favorite people and moments painted in their mind. These images, the ones that no one else will ever see, flow just as brightly through our memories and hold just as much value in our hearts.

“My idea came after flipping through old photos with Darin,” Brooke said about the inspiration for this song, “And what I love about flipping through old photos is that it allows you to relive the moments that have been captured,. You might laugh, cry, get angry, or feel embarrassed, it really can stir so many emotions, but it’s always a great reminder of the experiences we’ve had in life. That was really the beginning thoughts behind My Favorite Picture of You; we really hope to capture those types of feelings for the listener as well. During the writing session, our conversation with Dennis led us to realize that you don’t necessarily have to have a physical photograph to cherish memories, a favorite picture can reside within your heart or in your mind, and those are the instances that come to life whenever you choose to remember them.”

The track features that ever-iconic and undoubtedly-recognizable Darin and Brooke harmonies, with Mark Fain featured on acoustic bass, Jacob Metz on dobro, Ron Block on banjo, Samantha Snyder on fiddle, Cody Kilby on guitar, and Lynn Williams on percussion.

My Favorite Picture of You is available on all major streaming platforms, and to DJs via AirPlay Direct.