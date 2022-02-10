My Favorite J.D. Crowe lick – Terry Baucom

This is a feature we are running to memorialize the creative and musical legacy of the late J.D. Crowe, who we lost just before Christmas. We are calling it My Favorite Crowe Lick, and each episode will feature a prominent bluegrass banjo player sharing both their thoughts about Crowe and his influence, and showing us a lick they learned from his playing that sticks with them.

Today we hear from Terry Baucom, a highly significant banjo stylist in his own right, who dedicated a lot of time to learning from Crowe’s music. Having been a part of groundbreaking groups like Boone Creek and the original Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Baucom went on to serve as a founding member of IIIrd Tyme Out and now his own group, Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive. And drive is the word that comes to mind in describing his picking.

In addition to a video, Baucom shared these comments about his acquaintance with J.D.

“I can’t begin to tell you what an influence J.D. Crowe was on my music. His style and technique just really clicked with me. But as a friend, he meant even more.

I first met Crowe in the early 1970s while I was playing fiddle with Charlie Moore. Over the years we became better acquainted, as we would be working the same venues and hang out. In the early ’80s I played many of the Bluegrass Album Band shows, playing fiddle, because Bobby Hicks was really busy with Skaggs at that time.

I treasure those memories and the opportunity to be on stage with him. I will miss hearing him play, but most of all, I’ll miss getting to have fun conversations with him. He was awesome, all the way around.”

Terry also shared these photos of he and Crowe from his personal collection. Thanks Bauc!