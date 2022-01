My Favorite J.D. Crowe Lick – Russ Carson

Today we are launching a new feature to memorialize the creative and musical legacy of the late J.D. Crowe, who we lost just before Christmas. We are calling it My Favorite Crowe Lick, and each episode will feature a prominent bluegrass banjo player sharing both their thoughts about Crowe and his influence, and showing us a lick they learned from his playing that sticks with them.

First up is Russ Carson, banjo picker with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder. Russ is also prominent on social media, where he regularly shares videos of banjo playing for his followers. Look for him on all platforms as 81crowe.

Here is his video…

Thanks Russ!