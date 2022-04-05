My Favorite J.D. Crowe lick – Kristin Scott Benson

This is a feature we are running to memorialize the creative and musical legacy of the late J.D. Crowe, who we lost just before Christmas. We are calling it My Favorite Crowe Lick, and each episode will include a prominent bluegrass banjo player sharing both their thoughts about Crowe and his influence, and showing us a lick they learned from his playing that sticks with them.

Today we have a contribution from Kristin Scott Benson, banjo player with The Grascals, and five time winner of the IBMA’s Banjo Player of the Year award. She is also the 2018 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize. Before her time with The Grascals, Kristin spent time touring with The Larry Stephenson Band and Larry Cordle & Lonesome Standard Time.

In addition to being a stellar banjo picker, Benson is also among the brightest lights in our industry, deeply involved with teaching the next generations of bluegrass artists, and in the music community where she lives in South Carolina with her husband, Wayne Benson of Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, and their son, Hogan.

Keep an eye out for future installments of My Favorite J.D. Crowe Lick here at Bluegrass Today. You can watch all of them by following this link.