My Favorite J.D. Crowe Lick – Daniel Grindstaff

This is a feature we are running to memorialize the creative and musical legacy of the late J.D. Crowe, who we lost just before Christmas. We are calling it My Favorite Crowe Lick, and each episode will feature a prominent bluegrass banjo player sharing both their thoughts about Crowe and his influence, and showing us a lick they learned from his playing that sticks with them.

Daniel Grindstaff is up next, an east Tennessee banjo picker who has quite a resume for a still young musician. He has played with legends like Jim & Jesse, Marty Raybon, Rhonda Vincent, and more recently with Tim Raybon in Merle Monroe and The Tim Raybon Band. Daniel even had the honor to be asked to play banjo with The Osborne Brothers on The Grand Ole Opry after Sonny was unable to perform.

Though his entire youth was dedicated to the banjo, including recording with David Davis, Tim Graves, and others, these days he is primarily a family man, running his own insurance agency in Elizabethton, TN and touring with Tim Raybon when he is able.

Daniel was only too pleased to take a few moments to honor the great J.D. Crowe.

Keep an eye out for future installments of My Favorite J.D. Crowe Lick here at Bluegrass Today. You can watch all of them by following this link.