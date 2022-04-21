My Favorite J.D. Crowe lick – Casey Henry

This series is a feature we are running to memorialize the creative and musical legacy of the late J.D. Crowe, who we lost just before Christmas. We are calling it My Favorite Crowe Lick, and each episode will include a prominent bluegrass banjo player sharing both their thoughts about Crowe and his influence, and showing us a lick they learned from his playing that sticks with them.

Today’s example comes from Casey Henry, popular banjo instructor and heir apparent to the Murphy Method legacy. Casey is the daughter of Murphy Henry, originator of the aforementioned method, known for decades for teaching people to play bluegrass instruments without the use of tablature. A number of titles in the Murphy Method video catalog are taught by Casey, and she is regularly a featured faculty members at the various Murphy Method camps.

Her example comes from a song on Ronnie Bowman solo project, The Man I’m Trying To Be, from 1998.

