My Favorite J.D. Crowe lick – Bill Evans

This is a feature we are running to memorialize the creative and musical legacy of the late J.D. Crowe, who we lost just before Christmas. We are calling it My Favorite Crowe Lick, and each episode will include a prominent bluegrass banjo player sharing both their thoughts about Crowe and his influence, and showing us a lick they learned from his playing that sticks with them.

Today we meet with Bill Evans, popular west coast picker and noted banjo instructor. Bill stays busy with a stable of students, both in his New Mexico home studio, via virtual lessons, and through his offerings at Peghead Nation. He is also a featured faculty member at banjo camps all over the country each year. With a number of recordings of his original instrumental music available, Bill is also recognized for his annual California Banjo Extravaganza tour, which brings well known banjo players from out east to the California coast for a series of shows and workshops, and his Banjo In America show which demonstrates the history of the instrument in this country through music.

Ever the teacher, Bill goes into lesson mode here, and demonstrates an ending lick where Crowe used a backward rake to close out a Flatt & Scruggs number.