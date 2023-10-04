My Farm, My Bluegrass – Marty Falle

It’s always good for a recording to be centered around relatable themes. That is something that singer/songwriter, Marty Falle has always done and continues to do on his latest all original release My Farm, My Bluegrass.

The album kicks off with Ode to Ale 8. Featuring Dale Ann Bradley on harmony vocals, this song is centered around the beloved ginger ale soda brand manufactured in Kentucky and the energy it provides. As with Falle’s other recordings, this project was produced by Jonathan Yudkin, who provides both fiddle and mandolin to this track. Other musicians on the project include Carl Miner on guitar, Mike Bub and Kyle Scholten on bass, Rob Ickes and Josh Matheny on dobro, and Matt Menefee and Tim Carter on banjo.

This recording follows a pattern of placing an instrumental composition after every vocal number, such as the case with Big Barn Breakdown which follows the aforementioned track. While this particular tune solidly complements the track that preceded it, the formula becomes somewhat predictable and in some cases doesn’t work that well.

Kentucky Proud and Chimney Letters are songs that both present typical subject matter in new, refreshing ways. The former track details the narrator’s love for the town he calls home, while the latter tells the story of a young boy watching his family’s continuous financial and emotional struggles. Chimney Letters again features Dale Ann Bradley. Her and Falle deliver an incredible performance on this song.

Kentucky Sons of Ireland speaks of those who immigrated to the bluegrass state from Ireland in the 1800s. This track features background vocals from Kim Parent and Marcia Ramirez. The latter instrumental, Appalachia Irish Dance, is the perfect follow up and features phenomenal Irish tin whistle playing from Jim Hoke.

The closing track, The Calling, feels somewhat out of place from a stylistic perspective. Nonetheless, it contains a wonderful message about relying on God during times of hardship and trouble. This track also features great harmony vocals from Marty Slayton.

My Farm, My Bluegrass is a pleasing collection of material. Marty Falle approaches both his writing and vocal delivery in a way that connects with his audience. It comes through on this project and makes for an engaging listen.