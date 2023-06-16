Mountain Home Music has a new single today for lifelong bluegrass veteran Danny Roberts, founding mandolinist with The Grascals. It’s a family affair, as his new cut of My Brown Eyed Darling features his talented wife, Andrea, reprising her vocal treatment from 30 years ago, and their daughter, Jaelee, of Sister Sadie fame, adding harmony vocals.

Understandably, this one is special for Danny with those dearest to him on the track.

“I’ve always loved this old song, written by Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Paul Williams, and recorded originally by The Lonesome Pine Fiddlers in the early 1950s. Larry Sparks recorded it, too, back in the 1980s. However, my favorite version was by my wife, Andrea, singing it back in the 1990s with her band, Petticoat Junction.

When we started working on the album songs and jammed on My Brown Eyed Darling, I knew immediately that we had to cut it — even though I had to twist her arm a little bit. She absolutely nails this vocal in her very traditional bluegrass-y way, and I love the groove of the track.”

Additional support comes from Tony Wray who adds overhanded guitar and banjo, along with Andrea on bass, and Danny’s Grascals bandmate Adam Haynes on fiddle.

The cut shows just how rhythmically powerful medium tempo bluegrass can be in the hands of seasoned pros.

Have a listen…

Danny even adds a photo of Andrea in her Petticoat Junction Days on the single’s cover.

My Brown Eyed Darling from Danny Roberts is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.