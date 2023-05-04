My Bluegrass Story nominated for an Emmy

My Bluegrass Story, the RFD television program produced in Owensboro, KY by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and the Tanner+West agency, has been nominated for an Emmy Award. The nomination is in the Arts and Popular Culture Program category.

Each episode of My Bluegrass Story, running 26 minutes in length, involves a mix of interviews and low key performances from top bluegrass artists. Guests during this debut season included Del McCoury, Rhonda Vincent, Doyle Lawson, Russell Moore, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Joe Mullins, Becky Buller, Dan Tyminski, Joe Mullins, and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley. They are filmed at the Hall of Fame, using the video facilities installed during the recent building of their new space in Owensboro.

Tanner+West has received seven regional Emmy Awards for their advertising and design efforts, and principal Jason Tanner says that he and all the folks involved in this production, are looking forward to attending the national awards this summer.

“I’m really proud of the fact that this is truly an Owensboro production. The award show will be held in Los Angeles in June, and we plan to represent Owensboro and bluegrass music in Hollywood.”

Owensboro folks involved in the production of My Bluegrass Story include:

Chris Joslin – executive producer

Mike Simpson – executive producer

Jason Tanner – executive director, producer

David Grinnell – director of photography, producer, editor

Jared Tanner – audio director, audio editor

Dave Docimo – episode director

Eric Bivens – stage lighting director

Daniel Benedict – assistant editor

David Mackey – grip

Erin Rouse and Carly Smith – Hall of Fame staff contributors

Natalie Tanner and Jill Mackey – craft services

Joslin, who is Executive Director of the Bluegrass Museum Hall of Fame & Museum, says that the theme of this show fits in perfectly with the idea behind the Museum.

“We are storytellers, and this show is an opportunity to tell the story of each bluegrass artist and to learn more about their creative process, influences, challenges, and career highlights.”

If you aren’t an RFD TV subscriber, all 13 episodes from season one can be viewed on YouTube.

Congratulations to My Bluegrass Story, and best of luck during the Emmy Awards ceremony on June 17, which will be broadcast online.