My Bluegrass Story debuts tonight on RFD-TV

, a television program produced by My Bluegrass Story The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, debuts tonight, January 21, on RFD-TV.
The weekly show airs for the first time at 8:00 p.m. (EST), rebroadcasting at midnight each Friday evening on RFD-TV, available on many cable, satellite, and streaming TV networks. Rhonda Vincent is the guest on tonight’s episode, and she is seen touring the Museum in Owensboro, KY, talking about important milestones in her career, and in an intimate solo performance at the Museum’s Woodward Theater.
Other artists scheduled to appear during this first season include Del McCoury, Doyle Lawson, Dan Tyminski, Tammy Rogers of The Steeldrivers, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, Russell Moore, Becky Buller, Joe Mullins, Noah Wall of The Barefoot Movement, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, and Tony Kamel. All will follow the same pattern, putting together a visit with each performer, where they talk about their path to success, with a low key musical segment to boot
.
Chris Joslin, Executive Director of the Hall of Fame, doesn’t hide his exhilaration for finally seeing the program air.
“The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is excited about the premiere of a weekly, 30-minute television show that is all about bluegrass music. We are storytellers, and this show is an opportunity to tell the story of each bluegrass artist, and to learn more about their creative process, influences, challenges, and career highlights. Additionally, each episode is packed with great performances by each artist.
My Bluegrass Story provides viewers a taste of what they will experience when they visit the Hall of Fame in person, both the exhibits, and the music behind the exhibits.”
You can get a feel for the vibe in this brief video trailer.
Be sure to check out
My Bluegrass Story, airing on RFD-TV this next 12 weeks. Everyone in bluegrass will be talking about it, and hopefully a lot of new viewers as well who hadn’t discovered it before.
