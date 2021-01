My Baby’s Gone from Justin Moses featuring Del McCoury

Mountain Fever Records has released another single from Justin Moses’ upcoming album, Fall Like Rain, due to hit later this month.

This latest, My Baby’s Gone, features the iconic lead singing of Del McCoury, and support from several members of The Travelin’ McCourys. It’s not the classic country number written and sung by The Louvin Brothers in 1958, but another song with the same name first recorded by The Judds in 1984. A few years later, it was released as a single by Sawyer Brown after winning the Star Search competition on TV, which nearly cracked the Top Ten.

Justin’s banjo drives this new cut, arranged perfectly for the Delster, with Moses showing his own vocal chops tenoring McCoury. Sierra Hull is on mandolin, Cody Kilby on guitar, Barry Bales on bass, and Jason Cater on fiddle. Justin also adds reso-guitar on the track.

Here’s a taste.

Fall Like Rain is set for wide release on January 22, with pre-orders for signed CD enabled online.

Radio programmers can get the single for My Baby’s Gone from AirPlay Direct.