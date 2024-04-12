Musicians sought for production of Bright Star

We heard yesterday from Gary Reid, who alerted us to the fact that a new production of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s bluegrass musical, Bright Star, is going to be staged next month in Bedford, VA.

The Little Town Players in Bedford are currently seeking musicians to provide music on stage during the show. There are roles available for players on mandolin, guitar, fiddle, viola, cello, upright bass, and drums. The ability to read music and follow a score is required.

Rehearsals begin soon, on April 22, with additional dates April 29-May 2. Shows begin May 3-5, with the brief run completing May 10-12. Stipends will be provided to musicians for rehearsals and performances.

Bedford, VA is located just east of Roanoke, and any musicians interested in participating are asked to contact Director Ryan Davis by email.