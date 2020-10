Music video for My Last Love Letter from Rob Slusser with Mason Via

About three weeks ago we ran news about a new EP from Virginia banjo man Rob Slusser, Drifting, and its first single, one Rob wrote called My Last Love Letter.

Now Rob is back with a very well-produced music video, telling the song’s story of loss and heartbreak. Slusser plays the starring role, cut in with clips of the track’s vocalist, Mason Via, in the studio. It’s extremely effective, thanks to videography and editing by James Bernabe of Reel Spul Media.

Have a watch…

My Last Love Letter and the full six song EP are available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the single via AirPlay Direct.