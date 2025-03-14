Music starts at Withlacoochee for 2025

Cutter & Cash at the 2025 Withlacoochee Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

A bright sunny day greeted the Withlacoochee Bluegrass Festival attendees. Promoters Danny and Christa Stewart greeted everyone from the stage. MC CJ McClellan keeps the show running smoothly while Jackson Bethune and Luke Lindblom are handling the sound.

Guitarist Mark Miklos kicked off the day with his one-man traditional country music show.

The Bothers Five (younger Lindbolm brothers of the Headin’ Home group) made their first appearance at this show. These young men range in age from 10 to 18. They are Liam on fiddle, Leo on mandolin, Linus on guitar, Logan on bass, and Levi on banjo.

Youngsters Cutter & Cash Singleton brought their band in from Kentucky. This is a high energy show with a lot of rarely heard music.

Ralph Stanley II closed out the day. There were some traffic issues making them almost late, but the band jumped out of the bus and hit the stage with a top-notch show. CJ joined them for a couple of Stanley Brothers songs and promoter Danny Stewart picked Rawhide with the band. Leonard Stacy, Dr. Ralph’s bus driver for over 17 years, was also in attendance, wearing his Dr. Ralph jacket.

There are two big days of music left. Kevin Prater, Little Roy & Lizzy, Etlington Enterprise, The Country Gentlemen Show, Kenny Stinson, the Tennessee Bluegrass Band, and the Tim Shelton Syndicate will be featured.

Support your local music venues.