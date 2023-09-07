Music in My Soul video from High Fidelity

Rebel Records has released a new music video for High Fidelity, for the title track of the band’s upcoming all gospel project, Music in My Soul. This marks the second advance single from this album, which will hit next Friday in full release.

The song is an early 20th century hymn, written by Johnson Oatman and L.B. Harris, with a double line chorus where a counter melody is sung below the primary line in counterpoint, each with its own lyric. High Fidelity gives it the church house sound with twin guitars and four part harmony.

The band consists of Jeremy Stephens on guitar, Corrina Rose Logston-Stephens on fiddle, Kurt Stephenson on banjo, Daniel Amick on mandolin, and Vickie Vaughn on bass.

Jeremy says that he had this song recommended to him, but had essentially forgotten about it until this album came along.

“After we had gotten together all the songs for this album, I was looking over the list, thinking it was about done. I showed it to Corrina and she said we were missing a mixed quartet song like His Charming Love, which our audiences really enjoy. Immediately, I remembered this song as it had been suggested to me by my friend, Mark Wingate. I pulled the sheet music for it, and we never questioned it.

Now, not only is it the second single but also the title track of the album! It was meant to be!”

Have a look/listen in this new performance video.

Pre-orders for the Music in My Soul album, which releases September 15, are enabled now online.