Music Area introduces new fiddle case

Posted on by John Lawless

Music Area, a leading Chinese manufacturer of cases for musical instruments, has introduced a new fiddle case. Their AA31 offers sturdy protection for your valuable instrument in a lightweight case with a large outer pocket to carry music.

This case is made with a core consisting on an ABS plastic plate for rigidity, and more than an inch of foam padding, with a custom, water-repellant outer covering and a velboa fabric inner lining. The case lid has room for two bows, and the instrument compartment includes a neck rest and an accessory pocket.

It is equipped with back straps, a riveted side handle, and a PVC sole.

Music Area makes cases for OEM use, but also sells directly to the public. The AA31 case can be ordered online for $169. They offer fast shipping, but coming from China, US or European orders can expect some time in shipment.

There are a great many different guitar cases in the company’s catalog as well, all of which can be seen online.

