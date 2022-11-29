Music Area adds RB30 soft acoustic guitar case

Music Area, a leading Chinese manufacturer of cases for a wide variety of musical instruments, has announced a new, soft-sided acoustic guitar case, RB30, which offers most of the features they have been offering in their electric guitar and bass models.

The company builds cases and gig bags for firms worldwide to offer with new instruments, and as aftermarket items. Their claim is that they make most of the high-quality gig bags in the world, but they also sell direct to consumers.

With the RB30, you receive their standard protection features, like 30 mm of multi-layer padding around your guitar, an adjustable padded neck cradle, removable bottom bumper to protect the end pin, and covered with the Music Area’s custom water-repellent fabric. It also comes with a detachable isothermic bag to carry lunch or drinks when you head out with your guitar, plus large storage pockets, one sized especially for your strap.

Durability is also a concern, so the carrying handle and straps are riveted in place, and the bottom of the case has a PVC sole to protect it from wear.

At this time the RB30 case is only available in black with white stitching.

They are offered for sale online for $189, with delivery to the US or Europe in about three weeks.

More information and additional photos can be found online.