Muscle Car from Andy Hall, with Billy Strings

Americana Vibes records has a new single and music video for Andy Hall of Infamous Stringdusters fame. It’s a grassy instrumental featuring Hall on reso-guitar, accompanied by several other top players including Billy Strings on guitar.

It’s from his upcoming Squareneck Soul album, due to hit later this month.

With an eye towards his new project, Andy says he loves the fact that he is able to represent the resophonic guitar, often to audiences that may not follow bluegrass regularly, or understand the ways of the dobro.

“I love being an ambassador for this weird, strange instrument. When people hear the sound of the instrument and see it, they light up. I don’t think people are exposed to it much, and I just love seeing reactions to it.”

For Muscle Car, he is supported by Strings on guitar, Sierra Hull on mandolin, Wes Corbett on banjo, and fellow ‘Duster Travis Book on bass.

The animated music video finds an Andy Hall avatar driving a virtual red Mustang in an imagined video game while the track audio speeds along. The game’s quest is to get Andy to his gig on time, taking him through the Colorado mountains, the Grand Canyon, as well as outer space, while battling impish marauders, powered by his magic reso-guitar. Great fun!

have a look/listen…

Muscle Car is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online.

Squareneck Soul is set for a June 23 release. Pre-orders and pre-saves are enabled online.