Muddy Waters from Becky Buller

Becky Buller’s next album with Dark Shadow Recording will be an all-covers project, with each track one that has had an impact on her music and career.

Before she even had a band, Becky was known for her songwriting skills, and contributed her compositions widely across bluegrass music, often with the headliners for whom she worked as a younger artist. So you know that it wasn’t a simple thing for her to choose songs recoded by others for this next record.

Today we have her version of Muddy Waters, a Seldom Scene classic from their Act 3 album in 1975.

Originally sung by founding guitarist John Starling, it was written by Phil Rosenthal, who followed Starling into that position. Even with no original members left, the song is still part of the Scene’s live repertoire, a solid testimony to its significance in bluegrass.

Minor controversy surrounds the song title, as it was listed as Muddy Water on Act 3, but when reprised for the Live at the Cellar Door album a short time later, it appeared as Muddy Waters. What could this mean?

For Buller, who goes with the pluralized appellation, the song took on a different tenor in light of recent events.

“Muddy Waters was on my short list for this album well before Hurricane Helene’s historic destruction of the southern Appalachian region. With so many friends in our bluegrass, old-time, and roots music community directly impacted, I heard this song in a profoundly more visceral way. I lament and mourn with them through the arms of Phil Rosenthal’s bleak lyric.”

To keep a Seldom Scene-like vibe on the track, Becky invited Chris Eldridge, son of founding Scene banjo man Ben Eldridge, and Jay Starling, son of John Starling, to play on the session.

That extra touch impressed songwriter Rosenthal, who will have a new album out shortly himself.

“I’m thrilled to have Muddy Waters given new life in this creative rendition by Becky Buller and the band. It’s especially nice to have Seldom Scene offspring Chris Eldridge and Jay Starling on board!”

Also on the track are Casey Campbell on mandolin and Jeff Picker on bass. Becky sings the lead and plays fiddle, with harmony vocals from Dark Shadow label owners Stephen and Jana Mougin.

They offer up a very different arrangement, an even more bluesy take. Have a listen.

Muddy Waters is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.