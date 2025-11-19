Muddy Shoes from Blue Highway

Posted on by John Lawless

New music from Blue Highway! That’s always worthy of your attention, even now in their 31st year as a touring and recording outfit.

Today Down The Road Records has released Muddy Shoes, written by mandolinist Shawn Lane and his frequent co-writer, Gerald Ellenburg. They cut the track at the ETSU Recording Laboratory in Johnson City, TN with Dan Boner engineering.

Lane sings this one as well, with tenor harmony from reso-guitarist Gary Hultman. Tim Stafford is on guitar, Jason Burleson on banjo, and Wayne Taylor on bass. This is as solid a bluegrass track as you might hope to hear, with Blue Highway’s trademark restrained drive that both pushes and holds back at the same time.

Give it a listen.

Muddy Shoes is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct and Get It Played.

