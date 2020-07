Much More Than I Asked For video from King James Boys

Morning Glory Music has released a new music video from the King James Boys, this time featuring bass player and reso-guitarist Cole Spencer on the lead vocal.

It’s for one of the tracks on their current Living On A Promise album, called Much More Than I Asked For. Like all of the Boys’ music, it’s a straightforward message of conversion and surrender to faith, with strong harmony vocals.

Cole is joined by bandmates Randy Spencer on guitar, Curtis Lewis on banjo, Will Hart on mandolin, and Josh Greene on fiddle.

Enjoy.

Living On A Promise is available wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD directly from the King James Boys web site.