Mr. Engineer drops for Ashby Frank

For his latest Mountain Home Music single, veteran Nashville sideman, songwriter, and vocalist Ashby Frank has chosen to record a Jimmy Martin classic, Mr. Engineer.

Written by Martin and Paul Williams, it was first released in 1966 by Jimmy and his Sunny Mountain Boys. The song got a new life when Tony Rice cut it in 1977, and was a staple in his live show while his voice was still strong.

Frank says that he has been singing this one for some time, and finally got the chance to record it.

“I started performing this Jimmy Martin and Paul Williams classic onstage with Mashville Brigade years ago, and recently started adding it to the set list of my Yachtgrass band’s shows. I have wanted to record it since I started singing it live, and I am so proud of the finished product. I just love the old school vibe and super lonesome content of the lyrics and melody, and of course Matt and Jim added some wicked and bluesy solos that made the whole track gel together. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”

The Matt and Jim referenced above are Matt Menefee, banjo picker, and fiddler Jim VanCleve, who played in the studio with Ashby (on mandolin), along with Seth Taylor on guitar, and Travis Anderson on bass. Jaelee Roberts adds a high harmony.

Check it out.

Mr. Engineer is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.