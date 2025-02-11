Move On video from Jaywalkers

For the past 15 years or so, The Jaywalkers have stood out as among the more interesting and entertaining British bluegrass acts. Their clever songwriting and quirky sense of style show influences from Appalachian bluegrass and old time music, alongside the wealth of English folk sounds.

Primarily a trio of Jay Givern on fiddle and lead vocals, Mike Givern on mandolin, guitar and vocals, and Lucille Williams on bass and vocals, they are often supplemented with banjo, as in the latest release from their upcoming album, a song Mike has written entitled Move On.

Speaking jointly, Jaywalkers explain the meaning of the song.

“Our only attempt at writing a ‘heartbreak’ song, but this is written about the moment the heartbreak starts to heal and you realise it’s time to pick yourself up and Move On. The song starts with the realisation that the person you’ve been crying over wasn’t worth all that energy (‘What a waste of water, what a waste of time’), and you need to move on with your life in order to heal. We are joined by Lucy’s brother – Stu Williams – for some banjo on this track.”

The music video finds them beneath the Runcorn Bridge which spans the Mersey River between Runcorn and Widnes, not far from Liverpool. Jay, Mike, and Lucy are wrapped up against the winter’s cold as they run through Move On from their various positions.

It’s a wonderfully bluesy track that perfectly showcases their approach to the music. Have yourself a look/listen…

Move On is available from popular download and streaming services online, or directly from Jaywalkers on bandcamp.

Their upcoming album is set for release in April.