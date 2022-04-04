Mountains of Home video from Kentucky Just Us

Skip to content
Kentucky Just Us has released their latest album, , along with a music video of the title track. This is the first recording from the band since the departure of founding guitarist John Meador, now performing with Authentic Unlimited. Mountains Of Home
In his place steps Justin Meredith on flattop and lead and harmony vocals. The rest of Kentucky Just Us is made up of the O’Neal family of Glasgow, KY. Kacey is on fiddle, Jesse on banjo, Caleb on mandolin, and their mom, Shelane, on bass. Dad, Terry, manages the band and drives the bus.
They have been performing together for the past eight years, drawing appreciative audiences wherever they appear, and this evening they are releasing this new video.
Have a look/listen…
Mountains of Home is available now from the band web site, as either a digital download or an audio CD. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.
