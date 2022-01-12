Mountaineer Opry reopens in West Virginia

The Mountaineer Opry has relocated and reopened for business. After 45 years in Milton, WV, the show is now a few miles down the road in Barboursville, at the Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center.

Larry Stephens and his wife, Mary, are promoters of the Opry, located near Huntington in the western part of the state. They have managed the shows since 1991 when founder Paul King retired. The new venue offers bluegrass shows several Saturdays each month.

Larry stressed, “Each show is made up of two 45 minute sets. We have a seating capacity of about 200, and a large concession area with tables to sit and eat. We serve coffee, soft drinks, hot dogs, BBQ, fresh made popcorn, and chips. This is a family type venue with no drugs, no alcohol allowed, and is smoke free.”

“The concert area has a stage, heating, and air conditioning. We provide a sound system. It is a nice place.”

Upcoming shows in January: 15 – Tommy Webb and Shawn Osborn Show; 22 – Brayden Williamson & Friends. February shows: 5 – Ralph Stanley II & Clinch Mountain Boys; 12 – Becky Buller & Ned Luberecki; 19 – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers.

The January 15 show begins at 7:30. Admission is $15 and tickets are available at the door. There are no advanced sales, and ticket prices vary with the bands.

Stephens concluded, “It’s a brand new year with great shows! Come and join us for great music. Bring yourself, bring a friend.”

Cabell County 4-H Camp is located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. For more information on the Mountaineer Opry, call (304) 743-5749, or visit their website or their Facebook page.

NOTE: Show dates and ticket prices are subject to change. The Stephens suggest that you call ahead before traveling long distances.