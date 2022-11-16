Mountain Rosalie video from The Kody Norris Show

Skip to content
Rebel Records has released a lyric video for , their current single with Mountain Rosalie The Kody Norris Show.
Where a lot of contemporary bluegrass acts work to tone down the hard core hillbilly sound of traditional grass, Kody and company take the exact opposite approach, embracing the look and sound of the early days of our music, Nudie suits and all. And it has worked quite well for them, attracting a strong fan base all over the country who hunger for the old time ways.
Mountain Rosalie comes from a Ralph Stanley record in 1985, where it was sung by Charlie Sizemore. Written by Leslie York, its first recording was by The York Brothers in 1947, and since it has been covered by a number of other bluegrass artists.
Norris said that they created this lyric video as a way to share the song as widely as possible.
“When we decided to release
Mountain Rosalie, we were touring extensively, so finding time to choreograph a full production music video seemed near impossible. We have never done a lyric video so when the idea was thrown at us from BubbleUp, we thought this would be a good way to give our fans something different and create some fun interaction along the way!
Mountain Rosalie has a catchy melody intertwined with witty lyric lines that has definitely been a crowd pleaser at our live performances. We hope all our fans will enjoy this single and lyric video as much as we enjoyed creating it.”
Have a look/listen…
VIDEO
Mountain Rosalie is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
