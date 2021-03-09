Mountain Rain – new single from Mountain Bridge

South Carolina’s Mountain Bridge has a new single, Mountain Rain, which tells of the soothing impact of a cooling rain on a hot summers day, and comparing it to the love a mountain woman.

The band is known for its adherence to the traditional bluegrass template, even on original material, and has been popular in upstate South Carolina for several years. Chad Simpson is on guitar and lead vocals, with Josh Johnson on fiddle, Barron Rogers on mandolin, Codie Sloan on banjo, and Chris Williamson on bass.

Mountain Rain is a contribution from Gerald Ellenburg, and is the first single released from the band’s upcoming record.

Josh tells us that this is only the opening sample from the group.

“Like many bands over the past year, Mountain Bridge hasn’t been able to perform much: the common story of booked gigs only later to be cancelled. We’ve been making progress throughout that time period preparing for the release of a full length album, As we move toward our debut album’s release, we are happy to begin 2021 by releasing several original songs all of which will be on the album.”

Have a listen to Mountain Rain in this static video.

Mountain Rain is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.