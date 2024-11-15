Mountain Music – Carl Story reissue from CMH

CMH Records has created a digital reissue for Mountain Music, initially released by the label in 1976 for Carl Story & His Rambling Mountaineers.

Carl was a crucially important figure in the early days of bluegrass music, both before, during, and after the big bang in 1945. He played fiddle with Bill Monroe in 1942, when he was already an established performer on radio during the pre-bluegrass hillbilly music days.

The Rambling Mountaineers was a band he formed with banjo great Johnny Whisnant in the mid-1930s, which he revitalized after serving in WWII with Story as the leader, guitarist, and vocalist. They were regulars on Bristol, TN’s Farm and Fun Time program, and on the Cas Walker Show in Knoxville, and recorded for the Mercury, Starday, and Columbia labels. Their’s was a very popular show, both over the air and in live appearances.

Mountain Time came with his later career signing with CMH. His band at that time included Larry Beasley on banjo, Mike McKellar on guitar, and Mitchell Moser on bass. All three bandmates supported Story’s rich baritone with harmony vocals. Also appearing on the record were Red Rector on mandolin, Arthur Smith on fiddle, Clay Smith on lead guitar, and Ray Adkins on bass.

This is a great opportunity for seasoned Carl Story fans to enjoy his music on their digital devices, and for younger bluegrass lovers to get a taste of his sound. Hat’s off to CMH for their continuing project of re-issuing classic recordings to the digital market.

Mountain Music is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.