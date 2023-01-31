Mountain Home to reissue classic Larry Sparks album

Mountain Home Music Company has announced the imminent digital re-release of their 1998 album for the King of Bluegrass Soul, Larry Sparks, his all-gospel project, New Highway.

This edition of The Lonesome Ramblers included Scott Napier on mandolin, Jim Britton on banjo, and David Johnson on fiddle and reso-guitar. Tim Surret played bass, with John Bowman providing some additional guitar, and Tricia Robertson adding harmonies.

Tracks featured on New Highway consist of a number of favorite hymns, plus then contemporary songs from writers such as David Marshall, and Homer and Bruce Jackson. Classic favorites like Just A Closer Walk With Thee and When My Savior Reached Down For Me are also there, along with The Old Love Letter.

The digital-only re-issue will release almost 25 years to the day of the original, on February 24.

Newer fans of Sparks will certainly want to include this timeless recording in their collections, as will those who have followed his career since he left the Clinch Mountain Boys in 1969.

Now, more than five decades later, at 75 years of age, Sparks is still going strong. This look back will serve as a reminder of how long he has been providing quality bluegrass music.

Pre-saves and pre-adds are now enabled online.