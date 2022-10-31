Mountain Heart joins Carly Pearce at The Ryman

Skip to content
Mountain Heart with Carly Pearce at The Ryman (10/27/22) – photo by Hayley Gjertsen
When
Mountain Heart opened last Thursday for country star and Opry member Carly Pearce at the Ryman Auditorium, the guys were asked back during Carly’s set to accompany her on some good, old fashioned grass.
A Kentucky native, Pearce cut her teeth playing bluegrass, and worked at Dollywood for a time before lighting up Nashville with her country sound. In fact she was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame the very next night, October 28, by Ricky Skaggs.
Her Ryman show was also punctuated by guest appearances from Kelsea Ballerini, Ronnie Dunn and Trisha Yearwood.
Mountain Heart joined Carly for a high energy version of
Drivin’ Nails in My Coffin. Josh Shilling and Seth Taylor were on guitar, Matt Menefee on banjo, Ashby Frank on mandolin, and Travis Anderson on bass.
Have a look/listen…
Ashby and Carly have been friends since she first moved to Nashville, and used to hang around the bluegrass scene.
Well done all!
