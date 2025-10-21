Mountain Grass Unit does Paste Magazine Session

From Birmingham, AL comes Mountain Grass Unit, a fresh and highly-talented young bluegrass/jamgrass quartet. They have earned a fine reputation and a legion of new fans through extensive touring this year, though the four have been friends for years.

Drury Anderson on mandolin, Luke Black on guitar, Josiah Nelson on fiddle, and Sam Wilson on bass met as teens when they were all taking lessons from Fretted Instruments, a music store in Birmingham run by noted banjo player Herb Trotman. Drury and Luke moved up to Boston to study at Berklee for a time, but the band is back hitting on all cylinders again with an LP, Runnin’ From Trouble, that mixes live and studio cuts.

Earlier this summer, the band shot an episode for Paste Magazine Sessions, giving a taste of their sound, which is rooted in contemporary and traditional bluegrass, with a jamgrass edge.

Check it out.

Mountain Grass Unit is prepping a serious tour for the first half of 2026, with many dates opening for The Infamous Stringdusters. They’ll hit much of the eastern US, including a week or so in Florida, starting out in Louisville, KY and finishing back home in Birmingham in April. Denver and Omaha will also get a visit in January.

