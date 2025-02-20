Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel

Posted on by Bryce LaFoon

Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel (2/15/25) – photo © Bryce LaFoon

Bryce LaFoon caught Mountain Grass Unit earlier this month at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC, which followed Billy Strings’ show there in town. He has shared some images from their set.

The Unit announced a large scale run for 2025 last week, their Runnin’ From Trouble Summer Tour, which will include 50 plus dates at venues and festivals across the country. They plan to hit popular sites for their jamgrass sound like The Georgia Theatre, Terminal West, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, and The Mint, as well as major festivals Telluride, DelFest, Northlands, and Blue Ox.

Here’s a fan video captured that night.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 21 for this tour, which runs from late May through September. More details on their web site.

Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Drury Anderson with Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Josiah Nelson with Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Luke Black with Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Luke Black with Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Sam Wilson with Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Luke Black with Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Josiah Nelson with Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Drury Anderson with Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Sam Wilson with Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Josiah Nelson with Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Sam Wilson with Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Drury Anderson with Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Josiah Nelson with Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Drury Anderson with Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Luke Black with Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Drury Anderson with Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Drury Anderson with Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Full house for Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Mountain Grass Unit at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC (2/15/25) - photo © Bryce LaFoon

About the Author

Bryce LaFoon

Bryce is a music and wedding photographer from Asheville, NC. He covers bluegrass events in the south east including, MerleFest, Earl Scruggs Fest, Bristol Rhythm and Roots, and Suwannee roots revival. When Bryce isn’t covering events, he spends his time in the North Carolina mountains with his wife and two boys going on little adventures.

