Mountain Fever signs Boone & Foster

Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of Troy Boone and Aaron “Frosty” Foster to the label. They will record a new album as Boone & Foster, and have known each other since they were in school together in the ETSU bluegrass program.

Both young artists are currently working with Amanda Cook, who is also under contract with Mountain Fever and works there as an engineer. Their upcoming project will feature Boone on mandolin and vocals, Foster on guitar and vocals, with Aaron Ramsey on bass, Daniel Greeson on fiddle, and Brady Wallen on banjo.

When they are not on the road with Amanda, Foster works as Public Relations & Marketing Coordinator for the department of Appalachian Studies at ETSU, while Boone is completing a bachelor’s degree in Audio Production from Full Sail University.

Mark Hodges, President of Mountain Fever Records says that he recognized something special in these two right away.

“I jumped at the chance to get these guys on board with us. They’re an integral part of the Amanda Cook band and in this configuration they also deliver some pretty tight bluegrass, and thats what we need more of.”

Keep an eye out for new music by Boone & Foster later this year.