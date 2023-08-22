Mountain City Fiddlers’ Convention to award custom Jason Barie fiddle

The Mountain City Fiddlers’ Convention, hosted at the Heritage Hall Theatre on September 2 in Mountain City, TN by The Kody Norris Show, has announced that the grand prize for their open Fiddle Off competition this year will be a custom Jason Barie fiddle valued at $5,000. Also known as the Ramblin’ Fiddler, Jason is the fiddler with Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers when he isn’t building and restoring fiddles.

This renewed contest offers cash or instrument prizes for the top three finishers in 15 categories, including adult and youth competitions on the primary bluegrass instruments, plus harmonica, folk song, novelty act, and band. Old time and bluegrass style players are welcome in all categories.

Then, following the other contests, the top five finalists in both adult and youth fiddle will compete in the Fiddle Off with a chance to win the grand prize, as well as cash awards for second and third place. Scoring for the Fiddle Off is separate from earlier competition scores, so one could fail to place in the fiddle category, and still have a shot at the fiddle prize.

There is a $20 registration fee for each category entry, and there is no need to pre-register before September 2.

Norris explained why he feels honored to take over the running of this convention…

“Growing up in Mountain City, the fiddlers’ convention has always held a special place in my heart. Some of the greatest fiddlers in history got their start right here. Mary Rachel and I never dreamed we would be hosting this event, but are super excited to breathe some new life into this Northeast Tennessee treasure.

The Mountain City Fiddlers’ Convention will feature many of the same competition categories as in years past, with the addition of a few new ones, too! We also plan to feature a headlining band each year to close out the convention.

We’re excited to bring the Mountain City Fiddlers’ Convention back to where it all began, and celebrate some of the best performers in the region!”

This year’s headlining band will be The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, who will perform while the judges tabulate the results.

Full details and rules can be found on the Mountain City Fiddlers’ Convention web site.