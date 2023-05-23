Mountain City Fiddlers’ Convention returns with Kody Norris at the helm

Following a three year hiatus, the Mountain City Fiddlers’ Convention is returning to east Tennessee, with local boy made good Kody Norris serving as host. The 2023 convention is scheduled for Labor Day Weekend, September 2, and will run all day that Saturday.

This was Kody’s hometown festival, and he says that he is psyched to carry on the long tradition of this event, dating back to 1925.

“Growing up in Mountain City, the fiddlers’ convention has always held a special place in my heart. Some of the greatest fiddlers in history got their start right here. Mary Rachel and I never dreamed we would be hosting this event, but are super excited to breathe some new life into this Northeast Tennessee treasure.”

Kody plans to keep most things as they have been, with the same competition categories everyone recalls, but with maybe a couple of new ones to spice things up. There will also be a headlining band to close out the show. This year they have the Little Roy & Lizzy Show on tap.

All events will be held at the Heritage Hall in the middle of downtown Mountain City, and with help from the Johnson County Tourism Office and Johnson County Center for the Arts, there will also be Friday and Sunday events for those who travel in for the convention. On Friday, September 1, there will be Buskin’ on Main from 6:00-9:00 p.m., with a number of local and regional artists performing along Main Street. Then at 9:00, there will be an outdoor screening of Short Life of Trouble: The Legend of G.B. Grayson.

On Saturday while the convention is running, Johnson County Center for the Arts will host old time music at Old Mill Music Park during the afternoon, with the unveiling of a Fiddlin’ Fred Price Memorial Sculpture. On Sunday there will be an old time gospel sing at Heritage Hall from 2:00-4:30 p.m.

All the details on the 2023 Mountain City Fiddlers’ Convention can be found online.