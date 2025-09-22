Mostly good grades for IBMA’s Chattanooga debut

World of Bluegrass ’25 signage in Chattanooga – photo © Dawn Kenney

The initial grades are in, and the early reports are that IBMA’s first World of Bluegrass in Chattanooga, TN, was largely successful.

While attendance figures are not yet available, it seemed this year’s event was somewhat smaller than during previous years in Raleigh and Nashville. But those who were there – both pickers and fans – seemed to have a blast.

Indeed, two fans who live in Raleigh and drove to and from the event each day when it was held there, told me they were prepared to dislike the new venue because of the long drive and higher costs once hotel fees were included. But both ended up liking the Chattanooga event more than Raleigh, in part because more venues were in the Marriott and the connected Convention Center.

The bookers did a great job, too. Where else could you hear Del McCoury and Billy Strings, playing together and separately, during the week? Or be present for the announcement that 90-year-old Paul Williams, a true legend, was signing a publishing deal with a new unit, Tall Oaks Music, which operates under the Turnberry Records umbrella?

“I think it was an incredible job by everybody on making this transition,” said Hall of Fame record label owner Ken Irwin at Thursday’s town hall meeting.

There were, as expected, some hiccups. There were no food or beverage vendors in the Convention Center at the start of the week, for example, and fewer close-by restaurants than in Raleigh. And some of the event rooms in the facility were much too cavernous for the event.

Fot example, international performances and the highly anticipated Songwriter Showcase were held in a ballroom that seemed large enough to contain a full football field. Even with good attendance, the room dwarfed the audience, leaving the sound to disappear into the 70 percent or so of the space that wasn’t in use.

Another sound issue, more egregious, was the unprofessioinal job done at the Kids on Bluegrass Stage. These kids work as hard or harder than many professional bands to prepare for their gigs, and for the crowd not to be able to hear the fruits of their labors is inexcusable.

When one parent, Chad Simpson, asked a technician to swap out a malfunctioning microphone, the tech offered an excuse, not a solution. “It’s because it’s a bunch of kids who don’t know how to play into the microphone,” Simpson said he was told. Some of these kids are veteran stage performers. The excuse was clearly meant to deflect criticism. It just didn’t fly.

There were also some hitches with the shuttle service designed to deliver fans to and from off-campus venues.

IBMA Executive Director Ken White said he was aware of the shortcomings and that they would be addressed.

“We’ve learned a lot this year,” he said. “We’ll be better next year. “

But overall, Chattanooga seemed to be a huge hit. Turnberry Records boss Keith Barncastle said he would grade the week a 92 or 93 – “definitely an A.” That’s twice the grade he gave the final event in Raleigh last year.